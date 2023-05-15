Making a splash on the June long weekend is an outdoor winter adventure festival filled with cold water swimming, competitive races, hiking and running trails, live music, and locally produced food and drinks.
Deriving its name from a surfboard company that was established by local surfers in the 1970s and '80s, WinterSun Festival was established to attract a new demographic to the area while honouring its retro history.
WinterSun festival director Lynn McColl said she hoped the festival reflected on the strong surfing culture and music scene it developed in the past while also getting to the essence of what Merimbula was to the Sapphire Coast; an active coastal hub.
"Merimbula has a classic mutligenerational visitation, people have been coming back here for decades, bringing their kids, so it's got that sort of timelessness to it," Ms McColl said.
"A lot of the best bands in Australia back in the day would come through here and tour here. So you had things like Midnight Oil, INXS, Men at Work, you name it and they played here.
"This surfing and music culture was really big, and all the Sandman panel vans, all the old Holdens, it was all going on. So that's how WinterSun [festival] came about."
The festival starts on Friday, June 9, at Hillcrest Motel Merimbula, which will hold an exhibition of vintage photos, stories and memorabilia that captures local history.
On Saturday, June 10, the morning will begin with Pups on SUPs inviting you do take your beloved dog out on the water using a stand-up paddleboard, with prizes going to best outfits, best tricks, and the cutest puppy.
There will be a free Mitchies Jetty Salty Swim at 10.30am; a 100 metre splash n dash, with hot coffee, pastries and a BBQ breakfast waiting at the finish line. Donations welcomed.
A Jetty to Jetty 1.2km lake swim will take competitors from Mitchies Jetty to Spencer Park and back starting at 10am, with $25 registrations from 8.30am.
From 2pm, Streetfest begins on Market street, with live music, food trucks and stalls, seating, and a licensed area.
Longstocking Brewery, and North of Eden Gin will be supplying drinks, while food will include delicious fresh pizza from Sapphire Coast Eats and BBQ delights from Southtown Smokehouse.
Sunday June 11 will have the Wintersun Wharf to Wharf 27km challenge which captures rugged coastline, secluded bays and long isolated beaches, beginning at 7am in Tathra, $89pp with run and walk categories.
Winter themed mini golf, bowling, and laser tag events will be available at Top Fun from 10am, and Kitty's Bar Sunday sesh provide further food and drink options.
