Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Dip, dash, swim, and splash your way into the June long weekend at Merimbula's WinterSun Festival

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitors preparing for the Mitchies Salty Swim in 2021. Picture by David Rogers Photography
Competitors preparing for the Mitchies Salty Swim in 2021. Picture by David Rogers Photography

Making a splash on the June long weekend is an outdoor winter adventure festival filled with cold water swimming, competitive races, hiking and running trails, live music, and locally produced food and drinks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.