A drake has been crowned champion at the annual Bega and District Poultry Club Show for the first time in the event's 98 year history.
Duck whisperer Margaret Day, 73, took out the title of Grand Champion with Charlie, her Indian Runner drake at the annual show at Bega showground on the weekend.
"I am very thrilled and quite honoured to be the first duck...well I'm not the duck," Margaret said with a laugh, before continuing, "to show a duck in 98 [years, and] to win that grand bird of show."
After retiring 17 years ago, Margaret decided to purchase some ducks as pets, but the friend who gave her the ducks suggested she attend a show to gather further knowledge about keeping them and understanding the breeding process.
"I found it really interesting and I've kept going with it, and here I am with Charlie," she said, proudly having secured the red, white, blue, and gold Grand Champion ribbon.
This year's competition was aptly named the 2023 Lucy Gordon waterfowl feature memorial show, in memory of a lady who dedicated much of her time to breeding, exhibiting, promoting, and showing poultry, and is said to have loved people visiting her because it meant a cup of tea and conversations about chooks.
"[Lucy] really encouraged me in the early days of my duck breeding," Margaret recalled, describing receiving the Lucy Gordon Waterfowl Best of Breed award as a "definite honour".
According to Bega and District Poultry Club secretary Mathew Bonomi, the show was a success which included 788 birds from 57 exhibitors from three states, and more than 100 attendees to the presentation dinner.
"It was great to be a part of the club when a duck took it out. It's a very exciting thing," Mat said.
"It takes just as much to breed a good duck as it does to breed a good chook."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
