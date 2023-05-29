Two weeks remain for comments on proposed seniors' housing in Merimbula

The community has until June 15, to submit comments on the proposed seniors' housing development in Merimbula's Lakewood Drive.
The 89-unit development over five storeys, by the Justice Fox Property Group is proposed for land adjacent to Robyn's Nest.
The $40 million development is being reviewed by the Southern Regional Planning Panel (SRPP).
Council has already provided a background to the proposal to the SRPP including a summary of the pre-lodgement discussions held with the applicant.
This included a background to site zoning, which is currently zoned for medium density and the site suitability, particularly considering the distance of the site from services. Under the latest guidelines from NSW Planning, independent living units must be located close to services or provide those services onsite.
The SRPP said there were a number of matters for consideration including a view impact assessment, the proximity of the airport, overshadowing, access to services for residents noting the remote location of the site and lack of regular bus services, topography of the land and ease of access, limited connectivity and the capacity of existing sewer system to accommodate proposed development without further augmentation.
The panel has also highlighted stormwater design and discharge as an area to consider given the proximity to Lake Merimbula, as well as traffic and car parking arrangements, "noting potential implication of proposed ingress and egress through cul de sac".
Anyone wishing to make a submission can go directly to council's website and the DA tracker (find all the details by searching on the year 2022 and the DA number 335).
Alternatively send a letter to The CEO, Bega Valley Shire Council, PO Box 492 Bega NSW 2550. Submissions must arrive before June 15, 2023.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
