Two weeks remain for comments on proposed seniors' housing in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:28pm, first published May 29 2023 - 3:30pm
Artist's impression of the seniors' independent living development at Lakewood Drive, Merimbula. Picture supplied
Artist's impression of the seniors' independent living development at Lakewood Drive, Merimbula. Picture supplied

The community has until June 15, to submit comments on the proposed seniors' housing development in Merimbula's Lakewood Drive.

