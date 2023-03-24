Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Betty Koellner has lived her life, 94 years, dedicated to seeing Tathra survive and thrive

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Betty Koellner smiling with an image of Tathra Surf Lifesaving club taken in the 1940s. Picture by James Parker

The three walls around Elizabeth 'Betty' Koellner's wooden staircase hold more history than in the minds of most who call Tathra home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.