Rural GP crisis: 'We have never been so unhappy and so disillusioned'

Eden GP Dr Michael Pentin of Curalo Medical Clinic has said the Medicare budget changes may be too late for some of practices, and warns health care locally is about to collapse.
He wants the government to institute the changes to the bulk billing incentive before the due date of November 1 in order to save GP services in the Bega Valley.
"Myself and most of my colleagues locally have never been so unhappy and disillusioned with the situation," Dr Pentin said.
He has written to Eden Monaro MP Kristy McBain about the budget changes which come into effect November 2023 and his concerns over the GP crisis in the Bega Valley.
He agrees the bulk billing incentive to doctors will be beneficial for those members of the community such as concession card holders and children but is worried that the financial help for GPs comes too late for some practices.
"The underlying issue is a lack of doctors who are willing to come to the area and work and become owners or responsible for the running of the practices," Dr Pentin said.
"If a practice cannot get an adequate number of doctors working in a practice, there will not be an adequate income even when these changes are made and hence the practice will close."
He said the way the incentive works indicates the government believes a reasonable fee for a standard appointment would be around $73.
Dr Pentin said the situation is so dire he might have to raise the fee charged to concession card holders to around this fee between now and November 1 to retain the viability of the practice.
"We will then consider whether we recommence bulk billing for card holders as long as there is nothing detrimental in the fine print of the changes," Dr Pentin said.
"The other issue is that middle income taxpayers who contribute to the Medicare levy get minimal, if any benefit, unless they have children, and the out of pocket expenses will continue to rise which are signs of a failing system," he said.
"Health care locally is about to collapse. The practice owners are almost all in their sixties or older and most are totally over the situation.
"While the increase for concession card holders is a start, it does not address the overall crisis. I request the government immediately institute the changes with the incentive increase before everything collapses in the Bega Valley," Dr Pentin said.
"Doctors are moving from regional areas back to the more affluent suburban areas in the cities where they can charge a realistic fee and earn an income comparable with other professionals."
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
