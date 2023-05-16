Bega District News
Rural GP crisis: 'We have never been so unhappy and so disillusioned'

By Denise Dion
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 12:00pm
Eden GP Dr Michael Pentin of Curalo Medical Clinic has said the Medicare budget changes may be too late for some of practices, and warns health care locally is about to collapse.

