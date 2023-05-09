Bega Valley GPs say Medicare system is broken, a mess

While the Australian Government's Strengthening Medicare taskforce has recognised the problems faced by GPs and the complexity of the Medicare system, the question is whether changes can be implemented in time to save general practice in the Bega Valley.
The taskforce said it would focus on what could be done immediately to strengthen Medicare and to lay the foundations for longer-term reform and investment in the primary care system.
Recently announced grants for GPs have been welcomed but Dr Frank Simonson, of Merimbula Medical Centre said that while the centre would receive $25,000 for IT equipment, it would make no difference to day to day costs.
"Recruitment is a big issue, with some of the younger doctors choosing to work at the hospital on shift, where I am told they are paid $300 an hour plus super. One 10 hour shift is $3000, who can't live on that?," Dr Simonson said.
"We can't compete with that so the general practices in this area will collapse in the next few years. In previous times they filled country vacancies with overseas trained doctors, but now they can be placed in cities. It's a mess." Dr Simonson said.
The Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) has welcomed the announcement of $220 million for GP practices to expand patient access and improve services and has pointed out with business profit practically non-existent, investment from a practice's own funds to modernise was unlikely to be feasible.
RDAA president, Dr Megan Belot, said that this support for general practice was most needed across rural Australia.
"Under the current funding model, many rural general practices are struggling to keep their doors open and to attract and retain staff," Dr Belot said.
Eden GP Dr Michael Pentin had previously warned of a looming GP crisis due in part to the gap between costs and what the government pays GPs, making bulk billing in rural areas the exception rather than the norm.
A large proportion of Bega Valley GPs are around retirement age but there is a lack of doctors interested in buying practices or even working in them. The effects of the crisis are already being felt as GPs close their books to new patients.
"The system is absolutely broken. People can't get in to see a doctor and it takes two weeks just to get a routine appointment. I can't find any new doctors, so I can't get the cash flows," Dr Pentin said.
In Bega within one year of opening, the MultiCity Medical Centre practice is for sale at $300,000 although the fit out for the Sapphire Marketplace practice was reportedly more than $500,000.
"I've had enough. I have decided I will retire by the end of this year," Dr Pentin said. He is aware of other retiring GPs, something which could leave the area exposed to serious primary health care shortages.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
