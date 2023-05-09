Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Bega Valley GPs say Medicare system is broken, a mess

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley GPs say Medicare system is broken, a mess
Bega Valley GPs say Medicare system is broken, a mess

While the Australian Government's Strengthening Medicare taskforce has recognised the problems faced by GPs and the complexity of the Medicare system, the question is whether changes can be implemented in time to save general practice in the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.