Medicare changes welcomed but doctors say more still to do

By Denise Dion
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
The Rural Doctors Association of Australia and the Royal College of GPs have welcomed the budget announcements on health services but both organisations said more needed to be done to fix the ailing health system.

