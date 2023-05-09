Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Former Bega student reflects on being a special guest at coronation of King Charles III

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was an early rise for Tayla Green-Aldridge, a proud Wiradjuri and Yuin woman from the Far South Coast, but when the alarm went off at 5.30am, she knew she was waking up to witness history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.