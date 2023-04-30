Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Leser Build confirmed as Old Bega Hospital restoration contractor

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 1 2023 - 10:03am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long-awaited restoration of the Old Bega Hospital is to get started under the experienced hands of Bega-based Leser Build.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.