Leser Build confirmed as Old Bega Hospital restoration contractor

The long-awaited restoration of the Old Bega Hospital is to get started under the experienced hands of Bega-based Leser Build.
The commercial and residential builder was announced and congratulated on Saturday at a special gathering on the site of the community precinct.
Richard Bomford, representing the OBH Reserve Land Manager, gave those gathered a brief history of the facility before announcing Leser Build's successful tender.
He said the building was once used by upwards of 40 different community groups before a fire gutted it in 2004.
The hospital's operating theatre, nurses quarters and the laundry survived the blaze, and are still being used by community groups such as Edge-FM, the Bega Valley Potters, and Bega Valley Spinners and Weavers.
However, there has been a long-held wish to see the heritage-listed main hospital building restored and developed into a community and cultural centre.
On Saturday, Mr Bomford also outlined the lengthy process of working towards adequate funding for the restoration, as well as multiple rounds of tenders following spiking costs and a subsequent rethink of the scope of the plans.
Leser Build managing director Scott Bignold said he was excited about taking on the project and seeing locals involved in its restoration, but also acknowledged it was a big job.
Mr Bomford said the "stage one" works will take around a year and provide "all the essential services for the entire building", including electricity, water access and sewage.
"However we will still have a building with only half the floors done, half the windows done...until we can find some more money.
"It's not over yet.
"Congratulations Leser Build. You've got a hell of a job in front of you. Congratulations on getting it and we're really looking forward to working with you on it," Mr Bomford said.
