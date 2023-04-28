With the unveiling of the finalists in the 2023 Archibald Prize comes news they will be exhibited in Bega later this year.
The 57 nominated artworks were announced on Thursday, April 27, with 15 of them based in regional Australia.
Regional NSW and Victoria will also enjoy the news this week that the artworks will head out from September on a nationwide tour.
The tour will entice art lovers on the Mornington Peninsula, Bega, Goulburn, Hawkesbury, Tamworth and Port Macquarie.
The as-yet unfinished South East Centre for Contemporary Arts (SECCA) is scheduled to host the Archibald Prize finalists from November 18 until January 7.
It will be among the first top-class exhibitions to be hosted in the newly redeveloped gallery space, previously called the Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
The renovation, which was due to be complete in April, is currently on pause following contractor Lloyds Group entering administration.
The Archibald is Australia's most prestigious art awards for portraiture, with a $100,000 prize.
It awarded for the best portrait of a person "distinguished in art, letters, science or politics" painted by an Australian resident.
The 2023 winner will be announced on May 5.
Portrait painting will feature strongly at SECCA with the Shirley Hannan National Portrait Award also scheduled for 2024.
The biennial award for realistic portraiture carries a rich $50,000 prize and has in previous years attracted more than 400 entries from many of Australia's most respected artists.
