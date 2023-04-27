More than three years on from the Black Summer bushfires, and Verona's Sue De Marco and Gordon Sanger are still living in a one-bedroom demountable.
The couple lost their home on New Year's Eve of 2019, and in their quest to rebuild they were left with a half-finished leaky shell of what they were promised, and their money gone.
They'd enlisted the help of building company Green Magic Homes, a company said to build sustainable and bushfire-hardy homes.
READ ALSO:
However, in June of 2022, GMH was stripped of its contractor licence by NSW Fair Trading, amid accusations of lies and fraud.
Mr Sanger said they'd paid $250,000 to contractors to complete the house, only to be left with their dream earth-covered home incomplete and riddled with defects.
"They promised us the world again and gave us flat nothing," Mr Sanger said.
"We haven't heard anything from them. We would've thought we'd have gotten some kind of letter, even an apology."
No longer holding out hope, the couple have taken it upon themselves to complete the house, a task Mr Sanger anticipated costing a further $200,000.
"Now because they've left us and everything has gone up, it's gonna cost us twice as much to finish off where they've left off.
"Everything was shoddy right from the beginning - they didn't get the slab approved. They've laid all the tiles in the bathroom without getting them approved. I'll have to rip all of them up eventually," he said.
Mr Sanger grew up in the Bega Valley, and he and Ms De Marco had lived in Dubbo before moving to Verona, just six months before the Black Summer bushfires.
He praised the spirit of the Bega Valley community and those who have helped them.
"People understand down here, they're really nice."
"We've both been doing it quite tough. Susie especially more than me because it's the simple things - a decent kitchen, a bathroom and a lounge to sit on.
"Luckily we get on really well together and we bounce off each other, so when she's down I try to bring her up and vice-versa."
Not one to like asking for help, Mr Sanger said he and Sue were left with no other option.
"The response has been great. There's only certain things that people can do anyway.
"I've spent my whole life helping people and I find it extremely hard to be in this situation."
One friend who decided to step in to help the couple was Lee Clarke, who helped to organise a fundraiser gig, called 'A little help from my friends'.
The gig will take place at Murrah Hall on Saturday April 29, from 5.30-11pm and feature entertainment from Chango Tree, Mojo with Garry Carson Jones and Djembe Forte.
"Ree Liddell from Chango Tree was the one that suggested getting a gig going, and it just grew from there," Ms Clarke said.
"We've got a really great range of musos and high-vibration drummers and dancers."
Food is included in the ticketed price of $40, with guests welcome to bring their own drinks.
Tickets are available at southcoasttickets.com.au/events or with cash on the door.
You can also donate to Sue and Gordon's GoFundMe here.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.