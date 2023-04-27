There was a great turnout in Cobargo to commemorate Anzac Day, with people lining the main street to watch the march.
Cobargo resident and member of the Light House Troop Nina Balas said as always, the Light Horse Troop led the march, followed by pupils from Cobargo Public School and Quaama Public School and Cobargo Scouts.
Then came representatives from the Australian Defence Force Academy, veterans mixed with the families and descendants of ex-service personnel numbering around 20, with contingencies from the RFS and other groups bringing up the rear.
Longstanding Cobargo RSL sub-branch secretary Malcolm Elmsley was MC of the service.
Three choirs from the two local schools and the Scouts sang hymns during the service which Bega Valley Shire councillor Tony Allen attended.
He laid a wreath on behalf of council.
An address by Flight Lieutenant Simon Kube, currently working as an instructor at the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra, resonated with Ms Balas
"He spoke about the men and women who fought in WWI and WWII and that why people join the armed force is because they still want to defend Australia and to keep our freedom so hard fought for by our past and current servicemen," she said.
Cobargo RSL sub-branch vice president Graham Churchill said Mr Kube's family comes from Wandella and his mother still lives there.
"The Red Cross put on a good spread with slices, biscuits, tea and coffee at the RSL which was enjoyed by all at the end of the ceremony," he said.
Commenting on the turnout, Ms Balas said "they reckon the crowd at the Anzac Day march and service is growing every year.
"A lot of that will be more tourists so that means people are respecting Anzac Day for what it is."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
