Cobargo RSL sub-branch secretary Malcolm Elmsley ran the service

By Marion Williams
April 27 2023 - 3:28pm
Leading the march with the Light House troop was nurse Maree Blair. To her left is Jan White (face concealed by flag), and to her right Light House Troop Commander Warren Davis. On the horses are Doug Blair, Lyle Blair, Nina Balas and Pauline Blair. Picture by Narelle Churchill.
There was a great turnout in Cobargo to commemorate Anzac Day, with people lining the main street to watch the march.

