Fair Trading warning over building contractor Green Magic Homes

An urgent warning has been issued for consumers not to deal with building company Green Magic Homes Australia, after its contractor licence was cancelled this month by NSW Fair Trading.
Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said Green Magic Homes was no longer able to advertise, contract for, or carry out any residential building work for which a licence was required in NSW, and was now no longer lawfully able to contract to do residential building work above $5000.
"Consumers have paid large sums to Green Magic Homes with their builds yet to be completed, including a customer paying $500,000 for two builds which have had only minor excavations works done to date," Ms Petinos said.
It's believed at least one Green Magic Home project was being undertaken here in the Bega Valley.
"Green Magic Homes was found to have contracted to undertake work without appropriate insurance.
"At this point in the investigation, it appears that funds from customers may have been used for personal expenses including travel, groceries, restaurants, liquor stores, gambling, and accommodation.
"The director of the company at the time it was licenced failed to disclose prior convictions for fraud-related offences when applying for a contractor licence in 2021.
"This serves as a warning to any operators attempting to rip off everyday people - you will be caught and met with the full consequences."
Anyone in NSW who has had problems in their dealings with Green Magic Homes or has information about their operations is urged to contact NSW Fair Trading to lodge a complaint.
Consumers can check if a trader holds the appropriate licence by visiting NSW Fair Trading or by calling 13 32 20. Additionally, consumers should always check if a contractor holds the appropriate insurance.
