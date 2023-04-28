With the motto "Nourishing Our Community," a Bega Valley non profit is establishing cooking and social programs that assist with nourishing the mind and spirit, and stomach, through the love of food.
Bega's Sapphire Community Pantry on Peden St was established in 2017 by Christine Welsh, a former public servant, and her partner Peter Buggy, information and technology expert, after seeing the need for a place that was friendly, cheap, didn't ask people to prove that they were poor, was non-religious, and with great volunteers.
"We both grew up in need, single parent families, never knowing where the next meal's coming from. We did actually know what it means to be in crisis," said founder Ms Welsh.
"You never know someone's circumstances."
With funding by COORDINARE, a Primary Health Network that coordinates with local health services to support those at risk of poor health outcomes, Sapphire Community Pantry has established the free Chop, Chat, Chew program.
"The purpose is to get people together over a shared love of food. Not so much about teaching people to cook, though if they don't know anything they will learn something," Ms Welsh said.
"It is a very relaxed group of people, meet for five sessions, and hopefully self manage it and run it themselves later."
The program aims to connect a group of six to eight individuals in a kitchen and around the dining room table, so friends can be formed in a casual setting that is inclusive of all.
Sharon Cornthwaite, technical advisor for Chop, Chat, Chew, agrees and said the program focuses on helping people get the best value for the money out of food too.
"It's another social enterprise that we're trying to get people together through cooking and a social group," Ms Corthwaite said.
During May, programs will be run at Bemboka Community Hall, Quaama School of Arts, and St George's Uniting Church in Eden, while June hopes to include Bega, Cobargo and Bermagui, depending on the need and volunteers.
"Most [volunteers] are like you and me, we know enough and can boil an egg or burn a cake, but we're confident enough to work with people and help them," Ms Welsh said with a smile.
Community Pantry manager Mandi Rush said she hoped more people will shop at the non-profit, since more money provides further opportunities to help others and supports activities and programs like Ricky's Place and Chop, Chat, Chew.
For further information on Chop, Chat, Chew or Sapphire Community Pantry or if you want to volunteer, contact Christine Welsh on 0438 407 364 or email info@sapphirecommunity.org.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives.
