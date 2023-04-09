Salway family patriarch honoured as Disaster Relief Australia prepares to farewell Cobargo

It was a very special and heartfelt afternoon as Disaster Relief Australia prepared to farewell Cobargo.
The volunteer organisation has spent the past three years in the community - on and off due to COVID restrictions - supporting property owners and residents clearing debris and burnt trees following Black Summer bushfires.
However, on April 19 they are striking camp and heading to their next posting.
On Easter Saturday, the DRA volunteers were joined by special guests at their regular flag down service at the Cobargo war memorial - four generations of Salways, including Ruth Shipton now in her 90s.
The DRA, in a nod to its military background, always names its operations after a service person who has strong links to the community in which it's working.
For Cobargo that was Frank Salway, Ruth's father.
Saturday's memorial service shared Frank's story and why DRA chose him as the serviceman after whom the Cobargo operation was named.
Bev Holland from the Cobargo District Museum described Frank's lengthy history of service, not just for his country but for his community.
Born in 1895, Frank served in France and Belgium during World War I with the 13th Australian Infantry Battalion, decorated with the Belgium Gold Cross, Silver and Bronze Palms and the French Somme Medal.
He also re-enlisted during World War II serving in a defence capacity on home soil.
As well as his military history, Frank served as the Cobargo RSL sub-branch president for 45 years, and was captain of the Cobargo fire brigade for 55 years.
Frank was also in the Lions Club for three decades, Scout master of the local troop and warden of the local Church of England parish for many years.
In 1976, at the age of 83, Frank was made a Member of the British Empire for his services to the community.
Ms Holland shared a quote of Frank's she said resonated wonderfully and was particularly pertinent for DRA's volunteer service in his name: "In a little place everyone should help with most things and that's why I help where I can."
Tragically, Frank's nephew Robert Salway, 63, and Robert's son Patrick, 29, both died while trying to save their Cobargo home in the Badja Forest fire during the Black Summer bushfires.
As part of Saturday's flag down ceremony at the Cobargo war war memorial, Frank's great-great-granddaughters Zari and Mahli Gafa were invited to read The Ode before The Last Post was played.
Disaster Relief Australia CEO Geoff Evans, who has been on the ground in Cobargo as mission commander for the past week said it was an honour to be working in Frank's name.
"Frank embodied a lifetime of service," he said.
"He embodied the best of who we can be."
DRA's Operation Salway comes to an end on April 19 after nine weeks in its current rotation.
The organisation said all its volunteers have had a fantastic experience and forged some great relationships with residents and locals "and hopefully been a significant help with the road to recovery".
As a fond farewell, DRA is hosting a barbecue on April 16, inviting the community to join volunteers for an afternoon of fun, games and good food.
"We would love to see you all there to say goodbye and thank you for welcoming us into your community," DRA said.
The barbecue will be held at the Cobargo sportsground on Park St, Sunday, April 16 from 12.30pm. RSVP by April 13 to raeleen.day@disasterreliefaus.org.
Disaster Relief Australia is always on the lookout for more volunteers willing to contribute their skills and experience to post-disaster clean-up operations throughout Australia and across the globe.
DRA unites Australian Defence Force veterans, emergency responders and civilians to rapidly deploy disaster relief teams wherever needed.
The organisation also has service veterans' wellbeing at its core, providing them the opportunity to continue to serve communities and in doing so, regain a sense of purpose and identity.
To find out more, visit disasterreliefaus.org
