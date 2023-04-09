Bega District News
Salway family patriarch honoured as Disaster Relief Australia prepares to farewell Cobargo

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated April 9 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 10:30am
Four generations of Salway family members at the Cobargo service are (from left) Craig and Alison Shipton, Ruth Shipton, Nerridah and Mark Norris, Rikki and Matt Gafa, and children Zari, Mahli and Elli Gafa. Picture by Ben Smyth
It was a very special and heartfelt afternoon as Disaster Relief Australia prepared to farewell Cobargo.

