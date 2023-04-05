Bemboka Showground with its gorgeous rural setting and scattered bluegums is set to host a free family music day on Sunday, April 23.
The 'Back up the Track' music day will provide beautiful narratives by Bega's Felicity Dowd, while Sam Stevenson and the Deep South will perform heartfelt "blues-soaked" originals.
There will also be The Gadflys' mongrel jazz, Roddy Reason, and other local artists Palace of Kye, Tristan Flower, and Al Watts Blues.
"That's one of the things we wanted. We wanted to get local content in there," Noel Whittem from the organising committee - as well as one of the members of Palace of Kye - said.
"That's why I'm playing, and a guy down the road here is playing for Murmur, Tristan Flower is a local to Bemboka, and Don Trapper will be playing with Al Watts."
Well-known Bega Valley local Sam Stevenson will be performing with a newly established four-piece band, Deep South, which excited him for the type of music he will be able to create.
"It's the first time in my life that I have had the opportunity to play with a band that everyone on stage is the same level - and it's just so exciting," said Sam.
Felicity 'Flick' Dowd, winner of Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter of the Year award, is excited for the opportunity to play her originals in front of her home crowd.
"That is something really beautiful and probably one of my favourite parts; the connecting with audience, and the fact that even though we are all from different walks of life, there are similarities between us all and music can tie us together," Felicity said.
Three-piece band The Gadflys will be performing their self-described "mongrel jazz", though they originally began as an electric band before developing this new voice.
"My brother got an acoustic guitar and we got an acoustic bass player, and our sound became that - still rhythmic. We've morphed a bit over the years," said Phil Moriarty, who looked forward to being back on the stage.
From Austinmer, another three-piece band, Murmur will be performing original songs and instrumentals that have been heavily "influenced by Brazillian pop music from the sixties and seventies".
Deriving their name from the luxurious lifestyle of band member Brooke's black and white border collie "Kye", The Palace of Kye will be performing folk, alternative country, dirty blues and Americana, with two guitarists and vocalists, a cellist, and drums.
"There's a very eclectic mix of bands, there's also a circus performer, Rhys Davies, who performs on a unicycle. I think he juggles knives," Whittem said.
"The point is, there's something for everyone."
Back up the Track Family Music Day is on Sunday, April 23, 11am until 5pm, at Bemboka Showground, 70 Sams Corner Road, Bemboka.
Register online for your free tickets.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
