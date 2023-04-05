Bega District News
'Back up the Track' family music day in Bemboka to showcase South Coast talent

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Sam Stevenson performing at EAT Festival Merimbula. Picture by Ben Smyth
Sam Stevenson performing at EAT Festival Merimbula. Picture by Ben Smyth

Bemboka Showground with its gorgeous rural setting and scattered bluegums is set to host a free family music day on Sunday, April 23.

