The 'Bermi Wharf Rat' nestles himself on the edge of the concrete commercial fishing platform in Bermagui, his fishing rods leaning against a wooden post at the side of the pier.
"Ooo," he squeaked, as one of the vintage fishing rods began to bend, before he scampered forward and reeled in his catch.
Andy 'Bermi Wharf Rat' Huk says fishing means absolutely everything to him - it has assisted in supporting his wellbeing, and now he wants to do the same for the youth of Australia.
"All my life, whenever things were getting me stressed out at work, I'd just go fishing," said Andy, whose forearm shows an inked marlin; a reminder of this love of the sea.
"Whenever people would see me annoyed, they'd just say 'for goodness sake, just go fishing,' and that's been my sanity."
Andy started his volunteer work at Lake Illawarra PCYC 30 years ago, and has since provided 900 hours of voluntary service running fishing clinics with children at NSW Department of Primary Industries' Fishcare.
With an understanding in how fishing can help with one's mental health, Andy's mission is to collaborate with youth groups by providing packages of fishing rods and reels, that he has restored, with no cost to the recipients.
"Fishing is such a cool thing to do because you're out and about, and I spend a lot of my time outside just being there.
"Seeing the birds, the fish, there's so much to see if you look. And a lot of people don't look, so that's why I like teaching kids to look," Andy said.
Birds are the eyes in the sky, says the rat on the wharf.
The rods and reels he restores to gift kids are gathered through donations, an idea he wishes to expand.
The condition and age of the rods and reels make no difference, since parts of one may assist in restoring another.
Modern equipment and vintage antiques are all welcomed.
"Every woman, man and his dog has got old fishing reels, rods, bits and pieces, even old broken parts. They can all be used, and they're sitting there doing nothing.
"If we can get people to go through their garages, that would be awesome. That way we are recycling and repurposing what we've got, and the end result will be to share them with youth groups.
"Anything at all will help," says Andy with a smile.
If you would like to donate, Andy has spoken with Rocky Lagano, managing director of the Bermagui Fishing Co-Op, who will take on any reel and rod donations to pass along.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
