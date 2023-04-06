Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bermagui 'wharf rat' aims to restore and donate fishing equipment for children's mental health

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Huk, aka Bermi Wharf Rat, smiles with two of his vintage fishing rods and reels. Picture by James Parker
Andy Huk, aka Bermi Wharf Rat, smiles with two of his vintage fishing rods and reels. Picture by James Parker

The 'Bermi Wharf Rat' nestles himself on the edge of the concrete commercial fishing platform in Bermagui, his fishing rods leaning against a wooden post at the side of the pier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.