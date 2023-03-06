A last minute change of location didn't faze crowds and competitors as Tathra's 19th Wharf to Waves swim returned with a bang on Sunday, March 5.
Participants praised organisers of the event and their hard work in ensuring the swim could still go ahead, with one competitor saying the effort and event showed "true community spirit and camaraderie".
With a near-gale north-easterly wind forecast, water safety marshalls were left with no other option than to deem the conditions too dangerous for the planned swim from the Tathra Wharf, with organisers looking to their Plan B.
The protected Mogareeka inlet had always been the race's contingency in the event of rough conditions, but had only been relied on once before in the event's 19 years.
Outgoing committee member Jane Courtney noted how lucky competitors were to have the swim still able to go ahead, and how accommodating everyone had been with the changes.
"If you swim the bigger ocean swims like Bondi for example, if you're cancelled, you're cancelled.
"So we're really lucky, we've always got a back up.
"I am so amazed at the capacity of everyone to be so flexible. Moving barbecues, tents and all the setup at 6am this morning," Ms Courtney said.
President of Far South Coast Surf Life Saving Tony Rettke said the decision was tough but one that was imperative to ensuring safety.
"It was as much about looking after our water safety crew as it was looking after the competitors.
"I think it was a good move and most of the competitors believe it was a good move as well," Mr Rettke said.
Buoys were set up, the course was measured out and as the sun rose high over the north end of Tathra Beach, spectators on Hancock Bridge were dazzled with a shimmering view and phenomenal vantage point as the swimmers took to the water.
Over 340 participants from far and wide had made their way to Tathra to swim in the 600 and 1200metre events, while the local showing was also strong.
It was the first time the event had been held in four years, bringing a fresh batch of debutants as well as the familiar faces of Wharf to Waves veterans, who'd sorely missed the event after fires and a pandemic.
In his first year as operations manager, David O'Connor said he was thrilled with the turnout and work from over 100 volunteers to make the event happen.
"We had swimmers and clubs from Griffith, Wodonga, Mollymook, even Mooloolaba and New Zealand travel to Tathra to take part, and we had plenty of locals too," Mr O'Connor said.
Wharf to Waves organisers dedicated this year's to the late Lisa Freedman, the much-loved principal of Tathra Public School and former vice-president of the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club.
Lisa was a driving force behind the Tathra Wharf to Waves since its inception until her death in 2020.
The gorgeous inlet was also left spotless following the event, thanks to a team of Tathra Trash Trackers from Tathra Public School who made sure no rubbish was left on the beach.
The 600m swims kicked things off, with age groups 60-69 and 70+ the first to test out the course.
There were 34 swimmers in the 60-69s age group, while 16 swimmers competed in the over 70s, including two in their 80s, 83-year-old Peter Fox, and 80-year-old Mary Burke.
It was Peter's tenth Wharf to Waves, while Mary, who swam her first Wharf to Waves at age 64, has now completed 14 or 15 swims.
"She's beaten me every year so far," Peter said.
"I enjoy swimming, I enjoy being in the ocean and Tathra is very special."
Both Mary and Peter also swam in 1200m event with Mary and her daughter Toni side by side for the 1200m.
The biggest wave of swimmers followed; age groups 40-49 and 50-59 seeing 77 swimmers battle it out as the wind began to pick up.
The last of the 600m events featured swimmers as young as 10 years old taking to the water, with more than half of those who competed in the under 18 age group swimming in their first Wharf to Waves event.
Ages 10-13, 14-17, 18-29 and 30-39 included 73 swimmers, producing some of the fastest times of the event.
The penultimate swim took place at 11am, the 1200 metre Splash for Cash that had 142 competitors try their luck at the longest race of the day.
On the final stretch back to shore the wind had well and truly picked up, forcing swimmers to dig deep.
It was the dominant brother and sister pairing of Jack and Georgia Caldwell that took out top honours, after both winning the 600m events, taking home $500 each as the first male and female across the line.
In the last Splash for Cash in 2019, Jack finished third while Georgia placed second.
From Eden, 16-year-old Jack said he had been doing triathlons for a while which prepared him well for the 1200m swim.
The prize money was welcomed by Jack, who was eyeing off more events on the horizon.
"I'm going to Tasmania for the National Triathlon in a week's time.
"It's good to have the event back," he said.
Georgia, 19, was happy to take out the women's event in what she said were tough conditions.
After 14 years of racing in swimming carnivals, Georgia has taken a step back from serious swimming and recently moved to Wollongong.
"It was tough coming back in because the wind had really picked up.
"My last carnival was December last year."
Georgia was okay seeing her younger brother cross the finish line first, happy to let him claim the bragging rights this year after besting him in the event the last time it was held in 2019.
"When I was more competitive I wouldn't have liked him to beat me, but now that he's older he should be beating me so it's alright."
Georgia was closely followed by Zoe Philipzen who finished second out of the women and caught up with Bega District News prior to the event to give some tips on how to prepare for the swim.
Early bird entries will open soon for the 20th Wharf to Waves, which will be held in March 2024. Visit tathrawharf2waves.com.au.
