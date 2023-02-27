The Tathra Wharf to Waves is set to make its long awaited return this weekend, March 4 and 5, and has teamed up with an exciting new organisation following the event's three year hiatus.
The time off allowed organisers to make a few adjustments and also facilitated a partnership with preventative mental health organisation, Batyr.
W2W operations manager David O'Connor said he was excited to partner with the youth-led organisation, using the event as a launch pad to bring Batyr to the Bega Valley and surrounds.
"We're really pleased to be linked to Batyr and using this event as a platform to really create a shift and a benefit for the broader community," Mr O'Connor said.
"They'll look to run events in local schools, universities and youth orientated groups to focus on mental health and supporting young people with taking power over their own mental health and getting help as needed."
Mr O'Connor said if the local schools and groups were motivated to run the programs, some of the W2W corporate sponsors have agreed to fund future Batyr programs for them.
Another adjustment for the 2023 event was the date, the Wharf to Waves usually held in January during the peak tourism period.
Mr O'Connor said changing the date to March would have a range of benefits for participants, organisers and the wider Tathra community.
"It's being held in March where the water temperature is better and the conditions are more consistent and calm.
"It's also a great outcome for the town and the region because that's when our [tourist] numbers start to dip, so it's extending our season.
While the March dates fall outside the Local Business Chamber's funded surf lifesaver patrols in Tathra, Mr O'Connor said the chamber had chipped in to extend the paid patrols through to the event.
"That means we've got lifesavers on our Tathra Beach all the way through to early March which is quite special," he said.
The Wharf to Waves will include its usual ocean swims, bike ride and fun run across two days of action with entries still available.
The beach run will start the event off from 12pm on the Saturday, followed by the bike ride that will go from the Tarraganda Fire Shed to the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club from 4.30-7pm.
The ocean swim events will be held on Sunday, from 6.30am until 1.30pm.
For the ocean swim, while standard entries have closed for the 600 and 1200-metre events, Mr O'Connor said there were still limited late entry spots.
Mr O'Connor said numbers so far had been encouraging, particularly considering the challenges faced in recent years.
"It's quite special to have it back.
"It's turned out to be a really good year, despite the hiatus.
"We were expecting to get maybe half the numbers we'd normally get in a year but we're basically sitting at an average year over our history so that's a fantastic outcome.
Mr O'Connor said over 300 people have already signed up to tackle the open water swim, while there were still plenty of entries available for the ride and the run.
Entries for the bike ride and fun run will remain open up until the event, with all ages and abilities welcome as well as e-bike riders, with the track said to be open and accommodating.
A champion and runner-up will be awarded in each category, while all entrants will be in the running for lucky door prizes.
Prizes up for grabs include a surfboard, mountain bike and accommodation prizes, all contributed by local businesses.
"Proceeds from the event will go to the surf club, the primary school and the local pre-school.
"There are also a number of other community groups that support, providing volunteers for the event and funds go to those groups as well."
Entries are still available via the Tathra Wharf to Waves Website.
