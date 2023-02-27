Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Tathra ocean swim event partners with mental health organisation Batyr

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shot from the last Tathra Wharf to Waves event in 2019. Organisers are ecstatic to see the event return after a three-year hiatus. Picture by Jacob McMaster.

The Tathra Wharf to Waves is set to make its long awaited return this weekend, March 4 and 5, and has teamed up with an exciting new organisation following the event's three year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.