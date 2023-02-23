Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Bega Newsagent closes its doors after sale to Cignall tobacco store owners

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customers of Bega Newsagency on Friday are met by empty shelves as the store closes its doors following its sale. Picture by Ben Smyth

It's a sad end of an era today with the Bega Newsagency closing its doors and long-time owner Ross Ritchie heading into retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.