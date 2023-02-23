It's a sad end of an era today with the Bega Newsagency closing its doors and long-time owner Ross Ritchie heading into retirement.
Customers looking for their Friday newspapers or Lotto tickets on February 24 were left perplexed with the newsagent's shelves emptied and Lottery machines removed.
Mr Ritchie explained that the business had been sold, but that the new owners were shifting some of the services - in particular the NSW Lotteries - across the road to the Cignall store.
The large Carp St retail space that has served the Bega community for some 30 years will be empty come the weekend.
It's an unfortunate reality that newsagents across the board are challenged by shifts in the industry, particularly the move to digital news media and online retail.
"The whole game's changed," Mr Ritchie said on Friday.
"Even your paper [the Bega District News] - we used to sell 3000 copies a week. Now it's down to 200.
"It's sad for Bega. But this is happening everywhere."
Mr Ritchie said Cignall will have some newsagency services in addition to its tobacco and gifts range. The store has already put up signage indicating NSW Lotteries products.
"The Lotteries used to be a nice addition to our services - but it turned into a core business. You can't survive without it these days.
"In the end, that's what they wanted," he said of the new owners.
For Mr Ritchie it's the end of an era, and the beginning of retirement.
"It's been 30-odd years.
"It's sad it's come to this. I'm just tidying up loose ends now - of which there are hundreds."
Familiar face behind the Bega Newsagent's counter Barbara - herself an employee for some 20-plus years - said she would initially be joining the Cignall team as it transitioned into the sub-agent, but her future there depended on how much work would be available.
Cignall area manager Rupinder Kaur said NSW Lotteries services would be available from Monday, February 27, although it may be a week or so more before the smaller store was reorganised to accommodate newspapers, magazines and other gifts as were included in the newsagency.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
