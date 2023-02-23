Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire SRV not enough to cover projected $10.4m deficit in general fund

By Denise Dion
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Figures available for the last quarter to December 2022, show that Bega Valley Shire Council remains on track for a $10m deficit in its general fund by the end of the 2023 financial year at June 30.

