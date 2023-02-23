Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Draft South East transport plan 'buries' Brown Mountain safety upgrades in fine print

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community-led campaign to "Fix the Brown Mountain" is warning there will be no meaningful work done on the highway for at least 10 years without urgent commitments from the major parties

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.