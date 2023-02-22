Bega District News
Sad end as juvenile whale found dead in Eden waters

By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 12:38pm
The juvenile humpback first sighted near the Eden cannery wharf on February 19, has since been found deceased in Twofold Bay. Picture by Paige Thiedeman.

To the great dismay of the general public and ORRCA volunteers monitoring a juvenile humpback whale spotted in Eden, its carcass was discovered floating in Twofold Bay on Tuesday night.

