Sad end as juvenile whale found dead in Eden waters

To the great dismay of the general public and ORRCA volunteers monitoring a juvenile humpback whale spotted in Eden, its carcass was discovered floating in Twofold Bay on Tuesday night.
On the morning of February 22, NSW Water Police confirmed the location of the dead whale, 150 metres offshore from the BIG4 Ingenia Holidays Eden Beachfront, its carcass being fed on by sharks.
The juvenile humpback had first been spotted by members of the public on Sunday, February 19, at Twofold Bay, with concerns over its health.
ORRCA president Ashley Ryan said while they had hoped the juvenile would safely make its journey north, due to the whale's apparent ill health they didn't know if it would survive.
"We did what we can to observe from a distance and let it have the space it needed for recovery, but when it comes to nature taking its course, there's not much we can do," she said.
The carcass has since washed on to rocks along the western side of Twofold Bay.
Bega Valley Shire Council said it was working closely with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to develop removal options.
NSW National Parks and council urged residents and visitors to avoid the area as the carcass had attracted a number of sharks.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
