Bega Valley's local cancer support network Can Assist is set to hold a monster auction and lunch fundraiser, to help support those affected by cancer in the district.
With tonnes of items donated from local businesses up for auction, the event will be held from 12pm at the Oakland Events Centre, Sunday, February 26.
Can Assist has been providing assistance to cancer patients in the area since 2004, handing out over $770,000 to more than 580 patients.
Bega Valley Can Assist liaison officer Peter Van Bracht said the event was the group's biggest fundraiser on the calendar, and ensures the not-for-profit can continue to provide the crucial care to future patients diagnosed.
"If you've got to have treatment and you're an income earner, well there goes your income," Mr Van Bracht said.
"The bills keep rolling in, so that's where we step in and help with what whatever people need.
"Some people don't want to ask because they feel embarrassed for having to ask for a bit of assistance, but everyone remains anonymous."
Operating with a volunteer base of 20 people, mostly pensioners, Can Assist relies heavily on fundraising.
Normally held every couple of years, Mr Van Bracht said the lunch fundraiser hadn't been run since prior to COVID-19, and was hopeful the event would attract a crowd and some much-needed funds.
Tickets for the event are $70 and include a two-course meal with guest speaker and local legend Peter Ubrihien.
Some of the major items up for auction include a $500 accommodation voucher, Royal Albert six place Old Country Rose Dinner Set, and vouchers galore donated by local businesses.
Tickets can be purchased from Dot Holmes on 0416 280 915.
