Kameruka's colourful annual Pink Stumps Day fundraiser returns this weekend in support of the McGrath Foundation.
It's the fifth year the Black Cockatoos have hosted the event, an amazing effort for the smallest club in the Far South Coast Cricket Association.
In recognition of that feat, the McGrath Foundation has sent the club a pink bandanna signed by Glenn McGrath.
The aim of the day is to raise both funds and awareness of the work done by the Foundation to support cancer patients through funding breast care nurses.
Saturday's events are looking to raise around $2000.
Helen McHugh has taken on the enormous role of organising and making the high tea that will be set up under the major sponsor, Middy's Electrical, tent.
For a $5 donation to the McGrath Foundation, you can enjoy as many baked goods as you like.
There will also be a raffle around the grounds, with $800 worth of prizes up for grabs. Once again all proceeds will go to the McGrath Foundation.
Be sure to dress in pink for your chance to win in a best dressed competition.
On the field, already 24 women have signed up to play, many of whom have not played cricket before but are local community members wanting to get behind the event and have a go.
Kameruka Cricket Club said this was encouraging for the actual cricket season moving forward as well as for the fundraiser.
"We also have players from the Pambula and Eden cricket clubs and we appreciate their support," organiser Nikki Perry said.
The game is being played at the historic Kameruka Lord's View Oval and starts at 9am, with gates opening at 8.30am.
Following the ladies game the regular men's season B grade game is on from 1pm against Eden. Should Kameruka win, it will secure the minor premiership and a home semi-final.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
