Five new Bioluminescence projects in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires will give youth the skills and capacity to create events in their community.
The first Bioluminescence Project for 2023 will take place at Cobargo Folk Festival March 3-5 where students from Bega and Narooma High Schools will undertake two days of workshops, learning image capture, projection mapping, event management and safety.
They will present their projection event at the Chook Shed at the festival on Saturday night.
Bioluminescence events are also slated for Tilba, Towamba, Pambula and at the Tathra Wharf on the completion of the wharf pylon reconstruction.
The workshop and projection events across 2023 are possible due to $50,000 funding from the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation's Backing the Future grant.
The projects offer young people the opportunity to develop a range of skills difficult to get in regional areas including video projection mapping, videography, editing and event management skills similar to those used at festivals of light such as VIVID Sydney.
The first two iterations of the Bioluminescence Project at Tathra Wharf and Montreal Goldfield were in partnership with the Atlas of Life in the Coastal Wilderness, Bournda Environmental Education Centre and Inspiring Australia.
They stemmed from a concept developed by local Tathra organisation Life Under the Wharf and are facilitated by Scott Baker.
"This is an exciting opportunity to build capability and capacity for young people in a growing industry," Mr Baker said
"It gives them exposure to, and experience in, using these technologies to present events for their communities, which might not normally happen in our region.
"I'd like to thank the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation for their vision to invest in younger rural people through facilitating this opportunity.
"Bioluminescence was created by young people and driven by young people and is the perfect balance of technology, nature, art and skills development.
"I'm looking forward to co-creating these outcomes with the region's young people throughout the year."
Established in 1962, the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation funds projects that support young people with innovative opportunities that advance their independence, social purpose and future security.
