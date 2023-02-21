On the eve of a three-day heatwave, two trucks and six crew members from Bermagui RFS were called to manage a bushfire north of the town.
They were responding to a 000 call received just before 1pm on Thursday, February 16, that reported "bush was alight" on Scenic Forest Drive near the Cobargo turnoff.
Daniel Osborne, acting district manager of the Far South Coast RFS, said it took the crew about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control and then it was patrolled for the next 24 hours.
"It was about 50 metres by 50 metres so it was fairly small and low intensity," Mr Osborne said.
READ ALSO:
No property or assets were threatened.
"It was on Forestry Corporation tenure and they also attended with fire fighting appliances," he said.
Mr Osborne said there was no obvious sign of ignition or cause of ignition.
Police attended the scene and are conducting an investigation.
"The cause of the fire is still being determined and the investigation is ongoing," Mr Osborne said.
"My message to the public would be not be complacent with any fire, whether that be pile burning or any other type of fire.
"We have had a lot of rain but the use of fire still requires permits."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.