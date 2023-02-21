While the NSW government has offered no assurance regional newspapers would receive guaranteed advertising spending, the sitting member for Bega and local candidates in the upcoming election have all affirmed the importance of local journalism.
ACM, the publisher of this masthead, launched a state-wide campaign last week asking both the NSW Liberals Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns whether they would guarantee state government advertising spending in every regional paper across the state.
They were also asked whether they would reverse the 2020 legislation change that saw regional councils no longer required to advertise public notices like development applications in their local newspapers.
In addition, we approached Bega MP Michael Holland, Liberal hopeful Russell Fitzpatrick and Greens candidate Cathy Griff for their views on the importance of supporting regional newspapers through state and local government spending.
Dr Holland said "a strong democracy depends on our Fourth Estate".
"My metropolitan parliamentary colleagues often tell me that they are envious of me having a viable press in my rural electorate," he said.
"Things have changed over the years with mergers and demographic changes.
"There is an active electronic media. But there is something about newsprint as there is with real paper in a book.
"In my previous professional advocacy for local health services and now in my current political role, I have always had a good relationship with the journalism professionals and local press.
"I enjoy the interviews and the ability to write to the Editor on an issue.
"The local press has always independently and impartially covered local issues including politics.
"I will always support our rural and regional press and look forward to a statement from NSW Labor in the near future."
Current Bega Valley Shire Mayor and Liberal Party candidate for the March election Mr Fitzpatrick agreed there remained a strong need for local papers in regional communities.
"I can't promise or guarantee anything on behalf of the state government regarding advertising.
"However, in my opinion I believe all regions are neglected, whether that's the banks or regional media.
"Although there's a big shift to electronic platforms and digital media, online banking and so on, it's clear to me that in regions like ours there is still a big need, and support for the local paper.
"This is an issue across the state planning laws as well. All development applications need to be submitted electronically through the NSW Planning Portal, but the number of complaints I've had regarding the portal is enormous.
"Also, the majority of complaints to council are in regards to a lack of notice, or lack of communications.
"One way around this is to return to having council notices and DAs advertised in the local media and I'm all for that."
Greens candidate Ms Griff was also in favour "of doing all we can to support regional media".
"As a Bega Valley Shire councillor, I have been close to the struggle for council to communicate effectively with our diverse and scattered residents on crucial issues such as development applications," Ms Griff said.
"The most common complaint by distressed residents is 'I didn't know', or 'we were not informed'.
"Given our ageing population, it is unrealistic to expect everyone can access online information.
"We need to take advantage of every avenue we can get."
However, Ms Griff acknowledged it's not as simple as one size fits all when it comes to advertising spending in local media.
"The issue with Bega Valley Shire Council is they haven't got a brass razoo [to spend on advertising].
"But the principle of it is important - people rely on their local paper as a source of information.
"The advertising lifeline being requested is minor in terms of NSW and local government advertising. It is reasonable that government makes a contribution to help keep local newspapers alive."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
