Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Bega's NSW election candidates speak up on ACM's Your Paper in Peril campaign

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the NSW government has offered no assurance regional newspapers would receive guaranteed advertising spending, the sitting member for Bega and local candidates in the upcoming election have all affirmed the importance of local journalism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.