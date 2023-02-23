Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Gavin Ringland awarded Cobargo Show's Oscar Salway Memorial Bull Ride Buckle

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 23 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Cobargo Show drew towards a close on Sunday afternoon of February 12, the crowd stayed well put as one of the last and most highly anticipated events began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.