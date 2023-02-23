As the Cobargo Show drew towards a close on Sunday afternoon of February 12, the crowd stayed well put as one of the last and most highly anticipated events began.
Not for the faint hearted, the rodeo is one of the most electric events of the three-day show, and a familiar environment for 22-year-old Gavin Ringland.
It was Gavin's fifth crack at the event and something he looked forward to each time the show rolled around, ever since his first ride at just 18-years-old.
"I love bull-riding, it's fun stuff," he said.
Despite a few injuries over the years, including one year when he fell on his arm, Gavin wasn't discouraged and said he was getting better each year.
Gavin had been involved in the rodeo ever since he was a kid, going along with his grandfather to the show to help cart the cattle.
Following in his older brother's footsteps, Gavin gave bull riding a go in 2018 and hasn't missed a rodeo since.
"It's not scary anymore," Gavin said.
The crowd had started to swell and Gavin's older brother Jarrod made sure he was set and ready to go, with one hand gripping tightly and the other up in the air above him for balance.
"My hand went up so I don't bang it on the ground," Gavin said.
As his name was announced and the gates opened, the crowd roared as the bull bucked its way into the ring.
While he didn't reach his goal of eight seconds on the bull, Gavin had the crowd up and roaring as he rose to his feet after being flung from his saddle.
Catching on to the energy and cheers, Gavin threw his hands in the air, egging on the crowd as the ring of spectators erupted.
"They were saying 'Gavin is a good man'," Gavin said.
And the cheers continued as the the presentation commenced, with Gavin out in the middle yet again as the emcee called out his name.
Awarded the most entertaining ride and the bull-ride ribbon was one thing, but the award that meant the most was the final one Gavin was presented.
The Oscar Salway Memorial Bull Ride Buckle was donated by Kristen Salway, who announced Gavin as the winner of the award for 2023.
Ms Salway spoke on the importance of the award and why Gavin was such a worthy winner.
"My son [Oscar] died 10 years ago and he was a very sick little boy.
"He had special needs and we thought Gavin should get this because he's an inspiration to us all.
Also close to a lot of the hearts of those involved in the rodeo were father and son Robert and Patrick Salway, who died defending their Wandella property from the Badja Forest Road fire on the morning of December 31, 2019.
Over the moon with the buckle he was awarded, Gavin said he was giving the win to 'him', referring to Patrick Salway.
Despite getting another injury from this year's ride that left him in a sling for a couple of days, Gavin's spirts were still high following the ride and his treasured buckle was still close by, safely in his pocket.
Gavin made sure to say that he was already looking forward to riding in the Cobargo Show Rodeo in 2024 and 2025.
