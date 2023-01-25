Swimming instructor and manager of the Bega swimming pool, Zoe Philipzen has taught thousands of kids and adults how to swim over the past two decades.
She has trained plenty of Tathra Wharf to Waves swimmers and has won the event herself.
Zoe said she was excited to see the return of the ocean swim, bike ride and fun run weekend on March 4-5, and said there were plenty of swimmers already training for the event.
"A lot of people have been coming in doing our adult classes on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and also doing a couple of private classes," she said.
Zoe was also training a group of 20-30 young squad swimmers for the ocean swim - for many it will be their first Wharf to Waves.
If you can swim 18 laps of the Bega pool without stopping, then you can swim the 600 metre Wharf to Waves course.
Bega pool also offers private lessons and stroke correction classes for anyone keen to improve their technique and stamina in preparation for the ocean swim.
You can't just jump in and do 600 metres of breaststroke- Zoe Philipzen
A stroke correction class runs for around 45-50 minutes, using pull buoys and flippers to work on technique, build strength and correct any bad habits.
"If you can improve on a couple of things, it's going to make you a better, faster and stronger swimmer," Zoe said.
READ ALSO:
Zoe said salt water was more buoyant so it can be easier to swim, but you need more power to negotiate the waves, wind and currents.
"You can't just jump in and do 600 metres of breaststroke, you do need a bit of competency with freestyle."
With just under six weeks to go until the Wharf to Waves, Zoe recommended training at least twice a week to get ready for the swim.
If you are planning to enter the swim, bike ride and fun run, make sure you register before February 12 for the chance to go into the draw for a special prize pack.
Tathra Wharf to Waves is a volunteer-run event. All funds raised will be put back into the community including the Tathra Primary School, surf club, and preschool.
Find out more details and register via the website, tathrawharf2waves.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.