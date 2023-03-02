Tathra's dedicated ocean swimmers ready to dive into Wharf to Waves

The Tathra Wharf to Waves will bring hundreds of swimmers to Tathra this weekend for the iconic open water swim.
But for a dedicated group of open water swimmers, the swim is a daily ritual.
At 8am each morning, all year round, the group meets at Tathra Beach to swim to the wharf and back together.
"We wait for each other and make sure everyone's swimming together and we're all safe," Tathra local Wendy Bergsma said.
She has been doing the swim for about five years.
"It's the most exhilarating thing to do, no matter how cold it is or what the conditions."
The core group of local swimmers are often joined by visitors from up and down the coast and inland, who swim with the group whenever they come to Tathra for holidays, and have now become good friends.
Thirteen-year-old Jacinta Westblade has joined the morning swimmers for practice in the lead up to her first Wharf to Waves swim with mother, Rachel.
The family lives in the Riverina town of Lockhart, west of Wagga Wagga, and visits Tathra a couple of times a year.
Rachel has taken part in the Wharf to Waves five or six times.
"I do the 25-metre pool in Lockhart, so it's a big difference to out here," Rachel said.
"It's not hard, it's just the waves, if that makes sense," Jacinta said.
Lady Mary Burke started swimming with the group when she was 63, and has joined in around 15 Wharf to Waves events.
She now lives in New Zealand, but has made the trip back for the Wharf to Waves weekend, and swims with her beloved group each morning whenever she is in town.
For Mary, swimming in the ocean was a world apart from doing "boring" laps up and down the swimming pool.
"You just have to learn how to relax. Like everything to do with the ocean, you must never fight it," Mary said.
"The ocean is different every day, which is why I love it. It's more than just a swim, it's a whole experience, it's wonderful."
The Tathra Wharf to Waves ocean swim is on Sunday, March 5, with a 23km mountain bike ride and 2km beach fun run on Saturday, March 4.
The entirely community-run event raises funds for Tathra Preschool and public school, Tathra Surf Life Saving Club and local community groups.
Details at tathrawharf2waves.com.au.
