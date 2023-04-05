Bega District News
Our Future

Cobargo student Lucy Allen selected from hundreds of applicants for NSW Youth Parliament

By Marion Williams
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Lucy Allen, whose family has a farm near Yowrie, was selected from hundreds of applicants for The Y NSW Youth Parliament program. Picture supplied.
Cobargo's Lucy Allen was excited and her former teacher "ecstatic" when they learnt that Ms Allen had been accepted to represent the Bega electorate at The Y NSW Youth Parliament program.

