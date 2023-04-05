Cobargo's Lucy Allen was excited and her former teacher "ecstatic" when they learnt that Ms Allen had been accepted to represent the Bega electorate at The Y NSW Youth Parliament program.
The Year 12 student at Bega High School knew that applicants would learn by email on February 20 whether or not they had been accepted for the program.
"I checked my emails and kept refreshing," Ms Allen said.
"I had to read the email three times to comprehend I had been accepted."
She heard about the program from her former legal studies teacher late last year.
"I am interested in pursuing a legal career and thought it was a good opportunity to dip my toes in," Ms Allen said.
It was a "very long" application process with "a billion questions".
"I thought a lot of Sydney students would have more opportunities than us down here," she said.
The program includes online meetings after school, a three-day training camp at The Y's facility in Sydney during the April school holidays and a seven-day residential camp in the July school holidays.
"In that camp we go to Parliament for four days which will be very exciting," Ms Allen said.
Having "fallen in love" with business studies in Year 11, Ms Allen applied to join the program's business and employment committee.
She wanted to ensure young people were informed of their rights when they began their working career.
Ms Allen said she has friends who have been "treated horribly and work ridiculous hours" in the workplace.
"Young people don't know about unions and minimum wages," she said.
Yet it was an important part of running a business that employers knew what wage awards they should pay.
Ms Allen has enjoyed the initial online meetings and getting to know the other members of the business and employment committee who are interested in the program and youth rights.
Ms Allen encouraged young workers to question things, not just accept them, and to see what is fair and what is not.
She hoped to study for a double degree in commerce and law.
Ms Allen was particularly interested in the ethical side of business including how businesses interact with their customers and the myriad regulations.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
