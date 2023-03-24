Bega District News
Frogs Hollow Brewing Co make a splash on the South Coast brewery scene

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:50pm
Richard Northam and Mitchell Piercey have launched Frogs Hollow Brewing Co from their off-grid Wolumla property. Picture by Sam Armes

Breweries continue to boom along the South Coast, and a Bega Valley pair are looking to jump in on the action with their own off-grid offering, Frogs Hollow Brewing Co.

