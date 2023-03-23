Bega Swimming Pool's Business House Relay set to make a splash

The Bendigo Bank Bega Business House relay is set to make a splash this weekend, with over 150 swimmers expected to take to Bega Pool for the annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 25.
Entries for the headline event, the handicap relay, are filling up fast, with teams of four required and all ages eligible to enter provided they can swim one lap.
The teams will hit the pool in a handicap style system, trying to match their own times set in the qualifying rounds.
If teams finish more than seven seconds either side of their time they're eliminated.
Thirty-three-metre sprint events are also planned for the day, with three separate youth age groups and five age groups for the adults.
The event has been going strong for years, even throughout the pandemic, said Bega swim coach Zoe Philipzen.
"We've never had a year off, it's been going for 40 years," she said.
There will be a barbecue, cake stalls and raffles held as well as lucky team prizes with local sponsors chipping in on the day.
"We pick a team out of a hat and Rod from Elders donates $100 to the winner's choice of sporting organisation," Ms Philipzen said.
The event is run by the swimming club, with funds raised on the day to go to the Bega Pool. Gates open at 3pm and events were scheduled to begin at 4pm, with spectators and competitors welcome to stay for social drinks and a barbecue until about 8.30pm.
Entries are open until 12pm on the day of the swim, and can be picked up and submitted at the Bega Swimming Pool.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
