Bega Swimming Pool's Business House Relay set to make a splash

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
March 23 2023 - 4:30pm
Saturday, March 25 teams and individual swimmer will take to the pool to for the annual Business House Relay. Picture Jacob McMaster.

The Bendigo Bank Bega Business House relay is set to make a splash this weekend, with over 150 swimmers expected to take to Bega Pool for the annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 25.

