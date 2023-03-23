Bega District News
Pre-payment of government grants making council figures look better than expected

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 2:13pm
Bega Valley Shire Council's audited financial statements for the 2021-22 financial year show an operating result, before capital grants, of $14.9m but CEO Anthony McMahon has urged caution when viewing the figures.

