Quarter of Bega electorate has already voted ahead of March 25 NSW election

A quarter of eligible voters in the Bega electorate have already voted in the NSW election, among the highest pre-poll rates in the state.
Latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of Thursday lunchtime, 24.89 per cent of eligible voters across the Bega electorate had already cast their ballot.
The only electorate to have seen a higher rate of pre-polling so far is Myall Lakes with 25.78 per cent.
Already some 395 postal votes have been returned and 14,478 residents have attended an early voting centre.
The electorate has a total 59,755 eligible voters.
At the other end of the scale, the Wahroonga electorate in northern Sydney has had just 10.39 per cent lodge an early vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Friday, March 18, and early voting stations remain open until 6pm Friday, March 24.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
Click here to find your nearest booth as well as plenty of information about the election and Bega's candidates.
