Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Shire Council refuses to include RFS assets in its accounts

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:35am, first published 2:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Audit delay likely after council joins stance against inclusion of RFS assets

Council's draft figures for financial year 2021/22 will be sent to an external auditor at a cost of $85,600 but council's CEO Anthony McMahon told the October 19 council meeting the auditors had requested an extension of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.