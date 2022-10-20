Audit delay likely after council joins stance against inclusion of RFS assets

In August council agreed to write to the Auditor General advising that notwithstanding any overtures of future qualified audits, it would not carry out RFS stocktakes on behalf of the NSW Government and would not record RFS assets in Bega Valley Shire Council's financial statements, noting that the State Government's own Local Government Accounting Code of Practice and Financial Reporting provided for councils to determine whether or not they recorded RFS assets as council assets.

