Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Littleton youth delegate shares what life is like as a young person and the 'must sees' of her city

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Littleton youth delegate Nettie Wismer shares insight into her life in Littleton, Colorado - including the best places to visit and eat in her city. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Littleton youth delegate Nettie Wismer impressed a room of councillors, council staff, and guests during a presentation about Littleton - causing bouts of laughter as she told of highlights about her life and town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.