Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

March 10-29
Twelve Eden artists are holding an exhibition of their 'plein air' works at Spiral Gallery Bega throughout March. Plein air is an art movement concerned with rendering the effects of outdoor light and atmosphere, the artists exploring their surroundings on the Far South Coast and capturing its natural beauty. Official opening 5pm March 10 at Spiral. Meet the artists at 11am on March 18.
In the Mood
March 24
Head back to the 1930s and '40s when big bands were all the rage and the Andrews Sisters were America's singing sweethearts. In the Mood: A Tribute to the Andrews Sisters stars Michelle Pettigrove, Candy McVeity, and Eva Mills along with 'The Trilbies' and the brilliant Bega District Big Band. Performing at the Bega Civic Centre Friday, March 24, 7-10pm. Visit trybooking.com and search for 'In the Mood - The Andrews Sisters'.
Cobargo Planting Working Bee
March 25
Cobargo Green Recovery's next planting working bee starts at 9am, Saturday March 25. They will be planting around the new Murrabrine Bridge.
Bega Business House Relay
March 25
Proudly hosted by the Bega Swimming Club at the Bega War Memorial Pool, come on down for a fun filled afternoon. The events include adult and youth 33m sprints, and the handicap relay, where all you need is a team of four swimmers. Any team entered by a sporting organisation or community group will go in the draw to win a $100 cash prize. Gates open at 3pm with events starting at 4pm. Entries close at 12pm on Saturday, 25, and forms can be picked up and submitted at the pool. Entry is $30 per team, $5 per adult sprint entry and $3 per youth sprint entry.
Go MAD at Pambula
March 26
The Pambula MAD (Melanoma Awareness Day) event is becoming a biennial tradition that not only honours the memory of a much-loved local woman, Tracey Beasley, who fought a courageous battle against melanoma, but reminds everyone to be sun-smart. Free family fun day on Sunday, March 26 from 11am-4pm at Pambula Beach Discovery Park. Live music, games, pony rides, face painting, a wandering magician and a visit by Tiny Zoo. Most importantly, there will be skin check and health clinics available on the day as well.
Tradies Race Day
March 31
Knock off early and head trackside for the Sapphire Coast Turf Club's Mitre 10 Tradies Race Day, Friday, March 31. Gates open 12.30pm with kiosk, bars, bookmakers and TAB facilities on site. For more info including bus times and pickup locations, visit www.sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au
Beats by the Beach
April 1
Beats by the Beach, a youth led open mic event will return to Pambula Beach on April 1. Winner of the open mic, which is open to 12-25-year-olds, will take home $500. Free event open to all ages. There will be food and drink available to purchase at local establishment Aqua, as well as stalls from local youth services. Register for your free ticket on social media @beatsbythebeach2023.
Remember the Lord
April 1
One of Australia's biggest Christian children's entertainers, Colin Buchanan, is set to perform his greatest hits at Sapphire Coast Anglican College on Saturday, April 1, 3-3.45pm. Buchanan is celebrating 25 years since the release of his debut kids album, Remember the Lord, and bringing a bunch of his favourite songs to Bega as part of a national tour. Tickets are $17 via Trybooking
Things of Stone and Wood
April 6
Aria Award-winners Things of Stone and Wood will be performing their hits from the '90s to now at Florabel. The highly regarded duo are embarking on a new acoustic tour, stopping by Eden on Thursday April 6. Doors open at 6pm, light canapes on arrival. Tickets are limited so be quick before they sell out. $60 per person available either at Florabel cafe or visit www.florabel.com.au/events
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
Pig Day Out
April 9
The supremely popular racing pigs are back this Easter with the Tathra Pig Day Out. The family fun day will be held at Tathra Beach Country Club from 11am, first race at noon. Market stalls, loads of kids activities, Easter egg hunt, and cafe, food and bar available. Entry is $10 per person, children free.
Montreal Goldfield Heritage Day
April 15
The historic Montreal Goldfield is holding its heritage day on Saturday, April 15, from 9.30-1.30pm. There will be children's games and activities including crafts and a puppet show, musical performances, Billy tea and damper and a sausage sizzle by the Bermagui Men's Shed. There will also be stalls and demonstrations, gold panning and film and museum in the Heritage Centre. Entry is $7.50 per person or $25 for a family, with all activities included. Montreal Goldfield is on Wallaga Lake Road next to Big 4 Tourist Park.
Voices of the Valley - Youth Film Festival
April 18-21
Have you got a story to tell? Join the four day challenge with the help of professional film makers and actors and see your movie on the big screen. All youth aged 12 to 25 are welcome. Workshops start from 9am to 3.30pm each day at St Johns Anglican Church in Bega. Call Ritchie on 0468837754 for more info.
