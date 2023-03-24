Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Proudly hosted by the Bega Swimming Club at the Bega War Memorial Pool, come on down for a fun filled afternoon. The events include adult and youth 33m sprints, and the handicap relay, where all you need is a team of four swimmers. Any team entered by a sporting organisation or community group will go in the draw to win a $100 cash prize. Gates open at 3pm with events starting at 4pm. Entries close at 12pm on Saturday, 25, and forms can be picked up and submitted at the pool. Entry is $30 per team, $5 per adult sprint entry and $3 per youth sprint entry.