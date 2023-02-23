Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

In the Mood: The Andrew Sisters tribute show on tour

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candy McVeity, Michelle Pettigrove and Eva Mills as The Andrews Sisters.

Throughout March, head back to the 1930s and '40s when big bands were all the rage and the Andrews Sisters were America's singing sweethearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.