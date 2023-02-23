In the Mood: The Andrew Sisters tribute show on tour

Throughout March, head back to the 1930s and '40s when big bands were all the rage and the Andrews Sisters were America's singing sweethearts.
In the Mood: A Tribute to the Andrews Sisters stars Michelle Pettigrove, Candy McVeity, and Eva Mills as The Shoo Shoo Trio along with a small combo band 'The Trilbies' and the brilliant Bega District Big Band comprising some of the shire's best musicians.
All aboard to help recreate that golden era are also guest performers Frankie J Holden, Matt Kimber, Cherie Glanville and Stillwater Trio.
You'll hear songs like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bei Mir Bist Du Shoen, In The Mood, Fever, Sweet Georgia Brown and many more!
Visit trybooking.com and search for 'In the Mood - The Andrews Sisters'.
March 17, Candelo Town Hall, 7-10pm; March 19, Tanja Hall, 2-5pm; March 24, Bega Civic Centre, 7-10pm; April 29, Nethercote Hall, 7-10pm.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.