Pambula goes MAD for a good cause

The Pambula MAD (Melanoma Awareness Day) event is becoming a biennial tradition that not only honours the memory of a much-loved local woman, Tracey Beasley, who fought a courageous battle against melanoma, but reminds everyone to be sun-smart.
The free family fun day on Sunday, March 26 from 11am-4pm is funded by the MAD Ball which takes place in the intervening years.
Pambula Beach Discovery Park will be home to music from Ricky Bloomfield and friends, games, pony rides, face painting, a wandering magician and a visit by the Tiny Zoo.
Most importantly the Skin Check Champions (https://skincheckchampions.com/) will have a pop-up clinic offering a free skin cancer screening on the day and will provide a local health nurse trained in dermascopy to perform skin checks. Limited places available.
The free health checks don't end there as there are student doctors and health workers supporting the day with a general health check-up, promotional materials and giveaways.
Bega Valley Skin Cancer Clinic (Dr Nick Theris) will be onsite with information, education, and taking bookings for a free skin cancer screening in the Merimbula clinic.
Everyone who visits the health hub marquees will receive a free raffle ticket to be in the draw to win some prizes.
In adition there is a flamenco dance display, a self defence demonstration, the Sapphire Coast Dancers, a jumping pillow, kids arts and activities, food vans, Raging Bull Surf merchandise stand and Aqua will be open.
Organised by the Pambula Business Chamber, the event is supported by Pambula Rotary and Robert Smiths Furnishings
Australia has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world with one person being diagnosed every 30 minutes. It is estimated 1300 people will die from melanoma in Australia this year. It is the most common cancer for Australians 15 - 39 years old and the third most common cancer in Australia.
Melanoma is a form of cancer that develops in the skins pigment cells. It can be found in your ear, on the soles of your feet , even inside your mouth.
A mole will sometimes begin to grow in an uncontrolled way and down into the layers under the skin. It is the most serious of skin cancers and grows very quickly.
If left untreated, it can enter the lymphatic system or bloodstream and spread to other parts of your body.
The main preventable cause of melanoma is overexposure to UV radiation.
The good news is that if detected early, it can be effectively treated.
Any new or existing mole that change appearance must be checked and everyone should have at least one skin check up every 12 months.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
