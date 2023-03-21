Bega District News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police arrest Victoria couple after alleged vehicle theft, pursuit on NSW South Coast

Updated March 21 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman have been arrested in Victoria following the alleged theft of a vehicle from Moruya and a subsequent pursuit on the state's South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.