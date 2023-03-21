A man and woman have been arrested in Victoria following the alleged theft of a vehicle from Moruya and a subsequent pursuit on the state's South Coast.
About 9.30am on Monday, March 20, a black Ford sedan was allegedly stolen from a business on the Princes Highway at Moruya.
Around 12.30pm, police saw the vehicle on the Princes Highway at Tilba.
Officers from South Coast Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit was commenced.
The pursuit was terminated when police lost sight of the vehicle.
About 1pm, the driver of the Ford sedan allegedly failed to pay for fuel at a service station in Carp Street, Bega.
Officers from Bega Sector Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle south on the Princes Highway at Wolumla before the pursuit was again terminated.
The vehicle was last sighted around 2.30pm heading south on the Princes Highway at Eden.
Victorian Police advised the vehicle was detected in Mallacoota and the occupants of the vehicle were later arrested in Farmers Lane in Orbost.
A man aged 41 and a woman aged 42 from Narre Warren will face charges in Victoria and NSW.
Read more Court and Crime here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.