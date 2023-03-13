Meals on Wheels has celebrated a group of Tathra volunteers who have dedicated over 40 years to serving others.
Laughter echoed through the doors of Bega Valley Meals on Wheels on Friday, March 10, as 50 clients enjoyed nutritious meals and conversations with one another.
Along with the regular shared lunch, they joined in celebrating a handful of volunteers who have been there from the start, based in Tathra but serving the communities along the Far South Coast from Bermagui to Eden and Bega to Candelo.
Volunteers including Louise Holt, Jan McNeil, Marilyn Nicholson, Nancy Hinde and Oliver Hinde were acknowledged for their four decades of volunteer service to the community after starting with just $350 and a vision.
"Volunteering gives you the pleasure knowing that you are helping others, because that's what it's all about. Unless your heart's in it, you're not going to do it," said Nancy Hinde, who was one of Tathra's original joint secretaries and committee member.
"Jan did the minutes and I did the correspondence."
READ ALSO:
Nancy's husband, Oliver, made the deliveries in their cream Ford Falcon which was occasionally filled with a "petrol voucher for $2".
"Whenever you give, you gain more. It's a privilege to be able to serve other people. We really are the lucky ones," said Jan McNeil.
Six of the original volunteers reminisced on past experiences, from ladling soup into containers after driving to Bega hospital to collect meals for clients, to when the "very generous Rob and Val Little from Tathra hotel would provide meals" when floods occurred between Tathra and Bega.
Doreen Elliott's face lit up as she sat proudly wearing her Order of Australia medal, awarded for her volunteer service in the community.
"Very proud of it, as you can see," said Doreen as she pointed to the lapel stud, laughing. Doreen worked at Bermagui as one of the original Meals on Wheels cooks back in the '80s.
"Another face and space. Keeps them connected within the community rather than eating at home alone. People come in, have lunch, have a chat," said volunteer Sue Atkins.
"Today was just about celebrating them and Tathra Meals on Wheels."
One of the ladies that was presented with an award was surprised that she was being recognised.
"I haven't been as long as those other girls," said Marilyn 'Marnie' Nicholson, who is still humbled by the recognition.
"I did it originally, then I had kids, went back to work as a high school teacher. It wasn't really until I retired when I got back into it."
"With delivering meals, you could be their only visitor," said Nancy, who in 2017 was also awarded with the Bega Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
"They knew that this person was going to come, knock on their door, bring a meal, and have a chat.
"No no no no no..." Nancy said, while her hands shook to signify another no.
"I don't do these things to get awards. None of us do."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.