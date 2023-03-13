Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bega Valley Meals on Wheels celebrates Tathra volunteers for 40-plus years serving community

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doreen Elliott, Louise 'Lou' Holt, Jan McNeil, Marilyn 'Marnie' Nicholson, Nancy Hinde, and Oliver Hinde. Picture by James Parker

Meals on Wheels has celebrated a group of Tathra volunteers who have dedicated over 40 years to serving others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.