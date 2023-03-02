Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Court

Bega man assaults carer in alcohol-fueled incident

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 47-year old Bega man has admitted that "drinking has become a problem", after pleading guilty to three assault charges in Bega Local Court on February 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.