Bega man assaults carer in alcohol-fueled incident

A 47-year old Bega man has admitted that "drinking has become a problem", after pleading guilty to three assault charges in Bega Local Court on February 28.
The victim of the assault, who the court heard was the man's registered carer, sought an AVO after an argument between the pair resulted in the police being called on the afternoon of Monday, January 27.
The court heard the man also attempted to kick one of the responding police officers before he was arrested.
The man pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, attempting to assault a police officer, and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Magistrate Doug Dick fined the man a total of $1500 - $500 for each offence - and sentenced him to a two-year community corrections order.
The man citied mental health issues he had following trauma from a recently amputated toe, as well as issues taking medication and noted that he was seeing a psychiatrist.
He was also ordered by the magistrate to continue to attend mental health appointments, counselling and treatment.
Meanwhile, his carer's AVO request was granted, with a condition the man "can't be near her" if he has had alcohol or drugs.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
