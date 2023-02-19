Bega Show crowd favourites like the fireworks and demolition derby saw the grandstands packed at the weekend.
However, it was the debutant BBQ Smokeout that proved such a success it's return was already being flagged.
The Saturday night fireworks and Sunday night demolition derby finale entertained thousands.
Bega Show committee member Matthew Hughes said the weekend was "really successful".
"I think this year's Bega Show had the best coverage across the weekend - it sold itself with the amount of entertainment on offer," Mr Hughes said.
"On Sunday night for the demolition derby it was like almost the whole of Bega was there."
As well as taking on a big chunk of Bega Show's social media promotion and marketing, Mr Hughes was also instrumental in introducing the tasty new feature of a slow-cooking barbecue contest.
Teams began cooking early Saturday morning and by 5pm were putting the final touches on their dishes to be enjoyed by the crowds who had been drawn by the mouth-watering smells wafting across the show.
They also had their best offerings placed in front of the judges, mobile butcher Matt Christison, NRL star Kezie Apps and Elders Bega real estate agent Dave Armstrong.
It wasn't hard to gauge the enjoyment the trio had while sampling the meats and licking the sauces off their fingers.
NOMAD Kitchen and BBQ was crowned overall champion after impressing the judges with their slow-cooked chicken and beef offerings.
"The BBQ Smokeout competition was fantastic," Mr Hughes said.
"I was happy to have six teams, who were able to space out and entertain people all day.
"All those teams have already said they want to come back - it could even become a standalone event with enough interest," Mr Hughes said.
Also on the list of highlights was the crew from AirtimeFMX and their aerial motocross stunt work.
Multiple shows by daredevil riders Kain Saul and Ben Richards right across the weekend had hearts in mouths and the crowds on the edge of their seats.
Meanwhile, Eljay Freestyle Entertainment star Randy Ryder also provided an entertaining show of cheeky banter and skilful trials riding.
"The Hawkesbury Working Dogs were very special too," Mr Hughes said.
On stage, Corey Legge (Saturday) and Felicity Dowd (Sunday) were standouts in the entertainment stakes.
The two locally-born music stars were also part of Friday night's exceptional official opening and "Taste and Talent Fest".
"The night just got better and better," Mr Hughes said.
"It has to go down as one of the most special nights that the Bega Show has seen."
In fact, Mr Hughes said the committee would be sitting down in coming days to reflect on the show and what it could offer in the future - and the Friday night talent showcase could be something "that becomes a staple" of years to come.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
