The 149th Bega Show was packed with entertainment and fascinating attractions for all ages.
From the inaugural BBQ Smokeout competition that had mouths watering, to the Airtime Freestyle Motocross show that had hearts racing, there was so much to see and do at the Bega Showground.
Saturday's expected heatwave was tempered by a lovely easterly breeze making for an enjoyable day all round.
Click or swipe through the gallery below for a sample of what was on offer and the many smiling faces enjoying the show on day two!
The Bega Show continues through Sunday, February 19, with the ever-popular demolition derby to make for a smashing finale.
