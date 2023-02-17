Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Dahlias delight on day one of the 2023 Bega Show

By Sam Armes
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Displays of dahlias are a highlight of the 149th Bega Show, which is also hosting the NSW/ACT State Dahlia Championships. Picture by Sam Armes

The 149th Bega Show has started in style, this year featuring the NSW/ACT State Dahlia Championships as part of the pavilion displays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.