Dahlias delight on day one of the 2023 Bega Show

The 149th Bega Show has started in style, this year featuring the NSW/ACT State Dahlia Championships as part of the pavilion displays.
Dahlias were displayed across a range of classes and judged on form, condition, stem, colour, size and staging.
The "Grand Champion" prize went to Leonie Venables with her 'Jan Lennon' dahlia. Ms Venables also impressed with her display of nine different types of dahlia.
Judge Gerard Oldfield said there were 17 types of dahlias grown across NSW and gardeners who show them put in a lot of effort.
"They're working 12 months a year, beds are prepared and worked," he said.
"While that's happening you've got the tuber they grow off.
"You put the tuber in in spring - every bug in the world wants to eat them!"
For show-quality blooms, Mr Oldfield had expert advice.
"Every dahlia should be round and symmetrical.
"Some of them are two metres tall, you've got to support them.
"You've got to get them off the bush carefully then transport them to the shows safely as well."
Winner of the championship class was a 'Darbro Gift' from J and P Hill, who last year won the Australian championship with their dahlias.
"This is something special, they've come from Canberra. For people who are into that it's amazing," said Ian Bryson from the Bega AP&H society.
"There are locals who've competed as well, so it's good encouragement especially for young ones ."
Competitors were in the pavilion as early as 3am Friday morning setting up and getting their displays ready, looking to impress judges across the categories.
"There's been a big effort. It's good they've included us as a country show," Mr Bryson said of the Dahlia Society of NSW/ACT.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.