Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions.
Running from February 10 to 12, Cobargo Show is packed with its hugely popular rodeo plus cattle, dairy and poultry judging, and demonstrations and classes for those keen to learn from the experts.
Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, mullet haircut competition and lawn mower races.
Strength and expertise will be tested in the post ripping and chainsaw events and the tree felling relay.
Cobargo Show vice-president June Tarlinton said axe events are returning to the show after an absence of many years.
READ ALSO:
There is a mini-rodeo for those between 6 and 15 years of age while the smallest may find themselves awarded Baby and Tiny Tot of the show.
There will also be prizes for the best dressed female, male and couple.
Additionally, judges will be handing out awards for preserves, baking, hand and machine sewing, flower arranging, cut flowers, photography, art, handcrafts, fruit, vegetables, cheese and agriculture produce including eggs, honey, compost and the longest kikuyu runner.
Returning country music legend Amber Lawrence will be joined by Catherine Britt to entertain younger music enthusiasts with a concert on Saturday afternoon and older fans later that evening.
Dust & Echoes and Carson Brothers Country will perform on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.
Canines can compete in the open dog high jump, which is another longstanding crowd favourite, or the mini dog race or simply admire the outstanding skills in the sheep dog demonstration.
There are endless opportunities to watch equestrian skills in action including the novice and open working horse challenge, junior and open campdrafting and junior and open team sorting.
"Campdrafting shows a lot of horse sense and a lot of horse ability and good judgment of the beast," Ms Tarlinton said.
Then there are the spectacles of the fancy dress on horseback and the rescue relay on horseback.
Ms Tarlinton encouraged people to buy the firewood and fencing posts after the chainsaw and axe events as that is an important source of revenue for the show and enables it to provide prizes.
"We welcome everyone to come and have fun and enjoy themselves and support the show."
More information about the show and tickets is available here.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.