Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt to play at Cobargo Show

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be ribbons for the best dairy cow, cattle and poultry at the Cobargo Show 2023. Picture supplied

Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.