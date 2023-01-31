South Coast residents urged to lobby state and federal politicians over zombie DAs

Residents of all ages turned out for a meeting at the Tura Beach Country Club over development plans in Mirador and other parts of the South Coast that fly in the face of current environmental safeguards.
The approved DA for the Mirador housing development (stage 13), which residents say threaten a wildlife corridor, is over 30 years old.
Because the DA is approved and construction has been carried out on other stages of the development, the later stages continue to have approval.
But opponents of the development say that if the developer applied for approval today, it would not be given without the protection needed for the sensitive environment.
READ ALSO:
Now residents are being urged to contact their sitting state and federal MPs and those standing for NSW State Government election in March to show their concern at these so-called zombie DAs.
A search of Bega Valley Sire Council records revealed there were at least 16 zombie or sleeping developments in the shire.
Zombie developments are approved developments which may have had partial or minimal work done to maintain their approved status but which could be decades old and approved under what are now outdated rules.
Residents may not realise they are close to one of the approved developments, as was the case in Tura Beach, until construction fencing and earth moving equipment suddenly arrived.
Much of the bushland destined to be clearfelled on the South Coast is the last remaining habitat for wildlife after the Black Summer fires.- Greens Senator Cate Faehrmann
A meeting led by Greens Senator and planning spokesperson Cate Faehrmann, and Greens councillor Cathy Griff who is standing for election in NSW, heard from litigation solicitor Sam Tierney and Alex Young of the Save Tura Beach Biodiversity group.
While Mr Tierney believes councils do have the power to overturn any development should they choose to, the legislation exists by virtue of the State Government.
"At the moment a DA consent issued 35 years ago, without any consideration of the changes in science over the years and disruption to bushland, can go ahead," Mr Tierney said.
"Everyone needs to write to their candidates and ask questions on where they stand on this," he said.
Ms Griff said it was very much a state issue and these DAs "should be recalled and reviewed".
Ms Faehrmann has taken up the issue after visiting several affected areas last year and recently issued a report 'Concreting our coast' that identifies 20 sites along the NSW coast affected by zombie DAs that could result in the clearing of 750ha.
"Everywhere you look, our precious coast is about to disappear under a layer of concrete and houses crammed together like sardines," she said.
"We're talking about the destruction of very environmentally sensitive areas, as well as Aboriginal cultural heritage, on a massive scale. If it's not stopped, our beautiful NSW coast will be unrecognisable in a matter of a few short years," Ms Faehrmann said.
"Much of the bushland destined to be clearfelled on the South Coast is the last remaining habitat for wildlife after the Black Summer fires. Greater gliders, glossy black cockatoos, swift parrots, powerful owls - these animals have nowhere left to go, and the sheer scale of all of these developments could well push them to extinction."
She said the development could produce micro climate changes plus there was the threat of a development update to connect stage 13 to Tura Beach's Nolan Drive.
Ms Young stressed they were not opposed to residential development, as long as it didn't impact on biodiversity values.
Ms Griff said she was often asked about affordable housing but said this type of development was not affordable housing and was more likely to be in the $1m plus bracket.
On the subject of homes Ms Faehrmann said The Greens were also looking at disincentivizing empty holiday homes.
In the meantime a film on the issue is being prepared and will be shown at the Merimbula Picture Show Man on March 6.
Mr Tierney urged people not to lose hope and said that ultimately the matter could end up in the Land and Environment Court and believed the arguments against Mirador's stage 13 represented a strong case, if no other resolution could be found.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.