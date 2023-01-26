Bega District News
Bega's most inspiring citizens - and some new ones - congratulated at Australia Day 2023 celebration

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Bega Valley welcomed 11 new citizens on Thursday morning as several hundred gathered in Littleton Gardens to celebrate Australia Day.

