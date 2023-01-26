Bega Valley welcomed 11 new citizens on Thursday morning as several hundred gathered in Littleton Gardens to celebrate Australia Day.
As the river mist lifted to reveal a bright, hot and sunny morning, Bega Lions Club members cooked up a storm, providing a free barbecue breakfast for all those attending.
The powerful vocals of local star performer and Australia's Got Talent contestant Sam Stevenson welcomed everyone to the special ceremony, at which he also performed a rousing rendition of the Australian National Anthem.
Our Citizen of the Year awardees were applauded for their standout volunteer work and efforts on behalf of their community.
Celebrated were Bega Valley Citizen of the Year Philippa Street, Senior Citizen of the Year Daphne Sweeney and Young Citizens of the Year Daytona Porter and Zoe Pentin.
The ceremony also paid tribute to 13 others who give plenty to their community in numerous ways, with Bega Valley Medallions presented to Bev Walker, Cherie White, Christine McDowell, Doug and Robyn Blair, Maureen Volentras, Mick Pryke, Nicholas Sticotti, Patricia Jones, Cherie Mercado, Michael Palmer, Nigel Ayling and Damien Tilley.
The day was also a special one for 11 residents who were inducted as new Australian citizens, congratulated by federal MP Kristy McBain and Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.
Among them was Harpreet Sandhu of Merimbula who said she was "so excited" to be taking the pledge.
The new citizens were from Italy, Fiji, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Thailand, India and the Philippines.
"They will contribute their skills and cultural diversity to our local community and enrich it through their work and participation in community life," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Australia Day Ambassador Jay Allen OAM gave a heartfelt and emotional address on his battles with cancer and subsequent advocacy work.
At 32, he survived a significant melanoma diagnosis which saw the skin cancer progress from a mole on his ankle into the lymph nodes in his groin. More recently he had a squamous cell carcinoma on his tonsils that saw him endure more rounds of traumatic treatment.
Mr Allen was emotional as he recounted his personal journey, but was also inspirational in relating his work as a patient advocate and educator who has helped raise millions for cancer research.
Among his efforts included leading a campaign to have commercial tanning beds banned across Australia.
Mr Allen said it was a tough campaign but ultimately successful, with "these dangerous machines" now banned right across the country.
"I'm now working with the United Kingdom government and Melanoma UK to do the same thing across the United Kingdom," he said to a round of applause.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
